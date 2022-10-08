MAPLETON — As Mapleton area farmer Pat Duncanson is harvesting soybeans and a little bit of corn and comparing notes with neighbors, it’s apparent some areas were blessed with timely rains over the summer and some weren’t.
“It’s location, location, location. If you’re in the neighborhoods where the rain was just right, the yields are very good.”
The Duncanson family has fields in about a 20-mile radius from the home farm. Even in that relatively small area some of the fields saw twice as much rain as others.
But for the most part, Duncanson said they feel fortunate and are seeing good yields. “With the early corn, we just have about 10% of that taken, the yields are as good as we’ve ever seen and soybeans are also good.”
He said that in his neighborhood, farmers are getting yields in the 60s bushel per acre, and he thinks many corn fields will top 200 bushels an acre.
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, said that about 50% of the soybean harvest is done in this region, with the statewide average at about 30%.
“We’ve had a very good start. And I’ve been impressed with the yields we’re seeing,” he said.
“Some areas only had 8 to 10 inches from May 1 to September and they’re still getting average yields. You get into central and southern Blue Earth County and down to Iowa, they picked up 15 to 20 inches of rainfall in that period so it was highly variable.”
But in northern Nicollet County, and to the north and west of there, they didn’t see as much rain and will see more variation in yields.
Thiesse said western Iowa and southern South Dakota are extremely dry and got little rain over the summer.
The latest Drought Monitor map, released this week, shows that for the first time this year parts of Minnesota are in an extreme drought, including Sibley County.
The drought has expanded across Minnesota in the latest U.S. drought monitor. Areas of severe drought expanded from 4% percent last week to now 11% of Minnesota. Drought overall expanded from 22% to now 35% of Minnesota.
Severe drought covers much of southern Minnesota, although most of Blue Earth County is listed only as abnormally dry.
While area crops were planted a little later than usual, hot weather meant they caught up quickly.
The Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca logged good growing degree days this summer, 5% ahead of the norm for growing degree days.
Thiesse said that while rain is needed to replenish soil-moisture levels, the warm and dry fall has made for a good harvest season.
“The warm weather is drying things down in the field pretty well and the dry weather extends the time farmers can harvest in a day.”
As corn harvesting gets fully underway in the coming week or so, the dry conditions will dry corn kernels more in the field, meaning farmers don’t have to use as much propane to dry the grain in their grain bins.
Duncanson and Thiesse said crop prices, although lower than early in the summer, are still strong.
Duncanson said that after Russia invaded Ukraine in February grain prices shot up but then there was a pretty severe drop in early summer. Since then, with reports of lower yields nationwide, prices regained about half of what was lost in the early summer.
Currently corn sold locally out of the field is about $6.50 per bushel and soybeans about $13 a bushel.
“Those are nice numbers,” Duncanson said.
“But if you are in one of those areas that missed the rains, their yields aren’t so good and they’re looking at the cost of production going up for next year.”
The USDA crop report for Minnesota, released Monday, shows close to 30% of corn and soybean crops are rated as fair, with 50% being rated good and about 13% rated as excellent.
Based on the Sept. 12 USDA Crop Report, favorable 2022 average corn yields were projected in Illinois (204 bushels per acre), Iowa (200), Minnesota (190), Indiana (186), Wisconsin (183) and North Dakota (141). Less favorable corn yields were projected for Nebraska (176) and South Dakota (138), which are both well below recent state average yields.
