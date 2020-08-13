NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to help serve its underrepresented students.
Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Education will be distributed over five years in increments of $261,888 per year for SCC's TRIO program that assists students from a variety of backgrounds, such as those who are the first in their families to attend college and individuals with learning disabilities.
The college received its first five-year TRIO grant in 2010 and another in 2015.
SCC is a community and technical college that is part of the Minnesota State system with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato
