Sean Strong started off his Monday eager to spread the word about the mental health resources available to his South Central College peers.
The first-year pre-social work student assisted in hosting a Mental Health Awareness tabling event at the North Mankato campus.
“Midterms are here. A lot of work and stress starts piling up at this time,” he said. “This is a very great opportunity for us to let students and staff know that there's great resources on and off campus that can help them.”
Student members of the TRIO Leadership Council decided to do something around mental health as one of their two required outreach projects a semester.
“The students really wanted to give back to the college,” Mandy Quist, program advisor for TRIO, said. “They wanted to do something about mental health earlier in the year to make sure that students are aware and reintroduce all of the amazing resources we have on campus and in our community. So, really, It’s not just supporting the students today, but throughout the year.”
The TRIO Leadership Council partnered with the Student Senate, college counselor and SCC’s North Mankato campus social worker to make the event happen.
During the one hour event, students wore “You Belong” and “Mental Health Awareness” T-shirts while handing out personalized buttons and small goodie-bags with attached QR codes that, when scanned, brought up a list of the available resources.
The tables were also filled with various informational pamphlets that SCC pre-social work student Abbie Anderson took plenty of.
“My goal is to work with mental health. That's why I grabbed all this stuff,” she said, referring to the pile of pamphlets in her hand. “I think the event is great. It’s my second semester here and I didn't even know that we had all of this available.”
Strong was thrilled that he was able to let Anderson and other SCC students know about them.
“It’s rewarding that I can be a part of something that's bigger than myself,” the student body president and TRIO Leadership Council member said. “We spend a lot of our time here on campus. I want to be more of a friend, more of a family and somebody who can help another friend find the resources that've been given to me, too.”
Feeling thankful for being introduced to the resources himself, Strong smiled.
"I get great support here," he said. "That's one of the things that we want to show here at SCC, it's that the support is there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.