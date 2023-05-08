NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has named its 2023 Outstanding Alumni.
Jake Ward and Michele Voegele will be honored during the college’s commencement ceremony 4 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Center in Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University.
• Ward, SCC’s North Mankato campus honoree, graduated from the college’s marketing management program in 2014 and serves as sales manager for Radio Mankato. Ward, who lives in North Mankato, serves as alumni representative and vice chairperson on the Collegiate DECA Minnesota Association Board of Directors.
• Voegele, SCC’s Faribault campus honoree, graduated from SCC in 2001 with an accounting degree. She owns Michele Voegele Accounting in Faribault and is co-owner of the Channel Inn in Warsaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.