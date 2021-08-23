NORTH MANKATO — South Central College is partnering with Nicollet County Public Health to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for ages 18 and older.
Clinic hours are 2-4 p.m. in D105, the D Lounge, at 1920 Lee Blvd. Appointments are not necessary to receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots.
Additional information is available from Nicollet County Public Health at www.co.nicollet.mn.us/809/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.