NORTH MANKATO — South Central College has slated an open house for potential students 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its North Mankato campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
The open house is an opportunity for people at various stages of the enrollment process to learn about programs and the college application process as well as how to register for classes. Attendees may take tours of the campus during the drop-in event.
SCC's fall semester begins Aug. 22. The comprehensive community and technical college has campuses in Faribault and North Mankato and is part of the Minnesota State system.
