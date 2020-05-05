NORTH MANKATO — A South Central College vice president has been selected for a 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.
DeAnna Burt, vice president of student and academic affairs, is among 40 fellows chosen to participate in the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative. Her 10-month fellowship begins in June.
The fellows will be mentored by current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers, according to a news release.
Burt, who holds a doctor of philosophy in education leadership, research and technology from Western Michigan University, has more than 20 years of higher education experience. She joined SCC as its vice president of student and academic affairs in 2018.
