MANKATO — Area counties had a drop in new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
After combining for 55 on Wednesday, the south-central region had 33 on Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Case totals have been relatively low over about the last week.
The counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota had 19 more deaths linked to the illness statewide, however, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 7,274.
Of the 33 new cases, Blue Earth County's 13 were the most. Le Sueur County had the next most with eight.
Eight of the nine south-central counties had at least one new case. Watonwan County didn't have any new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Nicollet County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Faribault County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
