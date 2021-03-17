MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 34 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of the smaller upticks so far in March.
The previous two days had 50 and 56 confirmed cases. Wednesdays usually have higher totals than Mondays and Tuesdays, but not this week.
The nine-county region also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Its pandemic death toll remains at 224 based on the health department's reporting.
Minnesota had seven COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 6,756.
Seven of the nine area counties had confirmed cases in the health department's latest update. Watonwan and Sibley counties were the two without new cases.
Brown and Martin counties each had seven new cases. Faribault County's six were the next most, followed by five in Blue Earth County.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Faribault County — 6
- Blue Earth County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Nicollet County — 2
This story will be updated.
