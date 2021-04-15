MANKATO — Area counties again had a slight uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing April's trend of at least 70 per day on average.
The 75 cases confirmed Thursday were up from 73 on Wednesday and 66 on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. So far in April, 11 of the 15 days have had at least 70 new cases.
In contrast to the elevated case totals, south-central Minnesota counties again had no new COVID-19 deaths in the health department's latest update.
Minnesota had 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, however, and the state's pandemic death toll is fast approaching 7,000. The toll rose to 6,989 Thursday.
For new cases in the nine-county region, Blue Earth County accounted for 28 of the 75. Brown and Martin counties had the next most with nine each.
All nine counties had at least two. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Brown County — 9
- Martin County — 9
- Nicollet County — 7
- Waseca County — 7
- Sibley County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
This story will be updated.
