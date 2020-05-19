MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's 15 new COVID-19 cases bring the region's total to at least 387 cases since the pandemic began.
The new cases were confirmed in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Le Sueur and Martin counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Brown, Watonwan, Faribault and Sibley counties had no new cases.
The region's new cases include:
- Six in Blue Earth County, which has had 93 total cases
- Four in Nicollet County, which has had 43 total cases
- One in Waseca County, which has had 21 total cases
- One in Le Sueur County, which has had 36 total cases
- Three in Martin County, which has had 123 total cases
Statewide cases rose by 665 Tuesday, upping the state's total to 17,029 since the pandemic began. Of the 17,029 confirmed cases, 11,540 have recovered enough to no longer need isolation.
The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 748 after 17 more Minnesotans who had the illness were reported dead. Health officials warn the total could reach 1,000 by the end of May.
This story will be updated.
