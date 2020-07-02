MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's number of COVID-19 cases took another jump Thursday, with 49 newly confirmed cases in seven counties.
Only two area counties, Brown and Martin, didn't have new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's 21 new cases led the region, continuing a sustained rise in the Mankato area over the last two weeks.
Watonwan County's eight new cases were the next most in the region. The least-populated county in south-central Minnesota has the second-most cases in the area and the most per capita.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Watonwan County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Five
- Sibley County — Five
- Waseca County — Four
- Faribault County — One
Statewide hospitalizations and deaths picked up Thursday as well. COVID-19 hospitalizations had dipped to its lowest total over about the last two months Wednesday, but bounced back up with another 14 newly hospitalized Minnesotans as of Thursday — still well below peak hospitalizations in late May.
Thursday's COVID-19 death toll increased by 13, the most since June 19. The health department reported single-digit increases in COVID-19 deaths for all but one of the last 11 days before Thursday.
