MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its biggest jump yet in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, with 15 newly identified illnesses in five counties.
The sharp uptick comes as testing levels increased slightly compared to those reported Monday, although it's unclear how much more testing there was in south-central Minnesota than in previous days. The Minnesota Department of Health hasn't made testing level data by county or region public.
Martin, Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca and Sibley counties all had new cases, raising the region's total to 143.
The new cases included:
- Nine in Martin County, which has now had 52 total cases
- Three in Blue Earth County, which has now had 33 total cases
- One in Le Sueur County, which has now had 24 total cases
- One in Waseca County, which has now had four total cases
- One in Sibley County, which has now had two total cases
All four other counties in the region have had cases, but no newly reported ones Monday. The region had no new COVID-19 deaths, with Martin, Nicollet and Brown being the only counties with fatalities linked to the illness so far.
As cases rose in south-central Minnesota, the state also had a steep increase in confirmed cases. Minnesota's total is up to 4,181, up 365 from Monday.
Deaths held steady across the state. Another 15 Minnesotans with the illness died, bringing the total death toll to 301.
Testing levels rose from the 2,281 reported Monday to 2,461 Tuesday. The ratio of positive COVID-19 cases per 100 tests rose for the second straight day from 9.4 to 14.8.
