MANKATO — As a mother of a kid in the LGBTQ+ community, Karen Davis has done everything she can to ensure that her kid grows up feeling supported and loved by not only her, but by others as well.
One thing she’s done in order to make that happen is join South Central Minnesota Pride — an organization in Mankato dedicated to uplifting those in the LGBTQ+ communities in rural Minnesota — as their youth event organizer.
The organization has a goal of hosting at least one youth event a month and Davis is all for it.
Since accepting her new role in April, she’s already planned three events: last month’s ice cream social at Mom & Pop’s, this week’s get-together at Highland Park and next month’s pool party at Spring Lake Park.
The past event was a success in the eyes of Davis and those in attendance.
“We had about 15 youths show up with their parents,” she said. “The parents enjoyed it because they got to connect with each other while the kids made new friendships. My kid made at least three new friends that night.”
12-year-old Jasper Neitzel said they did too.
Neitzel heard about the event through their parents who own Mom & Pop’s. As someone who identifies as non-binary — not identifying as solely male or female — and uses he/they pronouns, they thought it would be a fun and fitting event to attend.
“It was awesome,” Neitzel said with a chuckle. “I made some new friends and got to see a couple of friends I haven’t seen since school ended.”
Their mom and co-owner of Mom & Pop’s Casey Neitzel said she was happy that she and her husband were able to provide the space to make the event happen.
“It was really wonderful to see the kids bond and make friends, and to have that community there,” she said.
Davis hopes for the same outcome from Pride in the Park.
The free, three-hour event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Highland Park. Youth in the LGBTQ+ community, their parents and allies are all welcome to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own pride button representing themselves, the LGBTQ+ community, or anything that brings them joy.
They will also be served fresh cookies from 2 Pins Bakery and bottled water to keep them energized while running around the playground.
“It’s really just a chance for them to meet people in the community and show them that they’re not alone,” Davis said. “Youth in rural communities may not have the representation or other people in their local communities that identify under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, so I wanted to create a space where they felt safe to be themselves and have people they can talk to about what they’re going through and have them understand.”
The organization’s next event will be a pool party held on Aug. 19 at Spring Lake Park.
The venue can host up to 700 people, so Davis said they’re extending the invite to not only youth, their parents and allies, but adults in the LGBTQ+ community as well.
“It’s good for the youth to see adults under the LGBTQ+ umbrella as part of their local community,” she said. “And, of course, anyone in the community who can provide a loving, supportive, inclusive environment.”
More information on all upcoming events can be found on South Central Minnesota Pride’s Facebook page.
