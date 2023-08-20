MANKATO — South Central Minnesota Pride is anticipating the start of this year’s Pridefest, which takes on the theme “Be visible. Be heard. Be proud.”
Activities start off with a tie-dye party on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Art Center. Participants can make this year’s t-shirt unique before the week begins.
Drag Bargo will then take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Wine Cafe.
Queeraoke will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Loose Moose Saloon.
The Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade starts at 11:15 a.m. on Riverfront Drive on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Pride Festival will follow the parade from 12 to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park and will feature a drag show, vendors, food, kids’ activities and more.
Atomic Star Tavern will host a Pride Party at 4 p.m. later that evening.
Drag brunches will be held at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Nolabelle on Sunday, Sept. 10.
There will also be a Youth Party that same day for middle and high school students from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wow! Zone.
South Central Minnesota Pride volunteer Beth Burrows said this year’s theme shines a light on people in the community impacted by discrimination and anti-LGBT+ legislation over the past year.
“We all feel it, when there’s decisions that are made, we all hear about them, and they affect all of us,” she said.
She added that she encourages everyone to participate in the upcoming activities.
“We want to make sure that everybody feels as if they’re welcome and they can celebrate. It’s for everybody, not just folks in the (LGBT+) community. It’s also for our allies. We’d love to have them come out and celebrate with us because we need everyone.”
Full details on all of the events can be found on the organization’s website.
