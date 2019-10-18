MANKATO — South Central Minnesota Pride's interim executive director can now shed the interim from her title.
Jeni Kolstad took over in the role Thursday after serving in an interim capacity for about a year following former leader Jessica Flatequal's death.
Kolstad has volunteered for the nonprofit, which organizes Mankato's annual Pridefest, since 2006 and currently works at Open Door Health Center as a behavioral health provider. Her specialties there include working with LGBT people, according to a post on Pride's Facebook page.
"During her time as Interim Executive Director for SCMN Pride, she has demonstrated her ability to lead the organization successfully and provide a strong, but open leadership style for the group and the community," the post stated. "We look forward to the future with Jeni as executive director and the continued expansion of SCMN pride for the greater community."
