MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Friday in Le Sueur County was south-central Minnesota's 200th since the pandemic began.
The resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 22 COVID deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,273.
Le Sueur County has had 18 deaths linked to the illness, including two confirmed over the last two days.
The region's grim milestone comes during a time when cases and deaths slowed since peaking in November and December. December had 58 COVID deaths, followed by 29 in January and three so far in February.
Area counties also combined for 37 new cases Friday, about in line with most other days this week. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Waseca County — 12
- Blue Earth County — 8
- Brown County — 5
- Nicollet County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
