MANKATO — The nine counties in south-central Minnesota combined for a single-day record in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
New daily cases had hovered around 90 since last week, already among the most severe stretches since the pandemic began. Wednesday's numbers then took a sharp upward turn, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The counties combined for 155 new cases with Blue Earth County's 53 accounting for the most and no other county having fewer than seven.
The only previous day with near as many new cases was Sept. 20. At the time, Waseca County's prison outbreak contributed nearly 100 new cases alone.
Wednesday's case distribution was more spread out between the counties, indicating a worsening situation throughout south-central Minnesota.
After Blue Earth County, Nicollet County had the next most with 19, following by Le Sueur County's 18.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 53
- Nicollet County — 19
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Waseca County — 14
- Brown County — 14
- Martin County — 11
- Faribault County — 10
- Watonwan County — Nine
- Sibley County — Seven
Statewide, Minnesota had one of its deadliest days for the pandemic yet. Another 31 Minnesotans died of the illness.
No deaths were reported in south-central Minnesota. So far the area hasn't had an uptick in deaths despite the sharp rise in cases, although deaths can lag weeks behind case upticks.
