MANKATO — Newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths ensured south-central Minnesota surpassed another grim milestone Monday.

The nine area counties have now combined for more than 400 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The latest deaths occurred in a Martin County resident between 70-74 years old, a Le Sueur County resident between 80-84, and a Martin County resident between 85-89. 

They were among 45 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,156. 

Fueled by the contagious delta variant, south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll has spiked over the last several months. Recent state data continued to show unvaccinated residents account for a disproportionate number of hospitalizations and deaths.

South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now at 404, according to the health department. More than a tenth of the deaths, 42, have been confirmed in December, tying it with October for the second deadliest month for COVID-19 during the pandemic. 

Area counties also combined for 135 new cases Monday. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 38
  • Le Sueur County — 17
  • Watonwan County — 15
  • Martin County — 15
  • Nicollet County — 14
  • Waseca County — 11
  • Brown County — 10
  • Faribault County — 10
  • Sibley County — 5

