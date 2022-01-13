MANKATO — Area counties combined for another three confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, raising the region's January death toll from the illness to 19.
The three latest fatalities occurred in a Faribault County resident between 55-59 years old, a Waseca County resident between 75-79 and a Le Sueur County resident between 95-99, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 52 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 10,939.
The south-central region's 19 deaths from the illness so far in January brought its overall pandemic toll to 438. More than a third of the deaths have been confirmed since October started.
Faribault County continues to have the highest COVID-19 death rate among the nine area counties. It has had 44 total COVID-19 deaths.
Le Sueur County also has had 44 deaths from the illness. Its higher population compared to Faribault County, though, gives it a lower death rate — third lowest in the region.
Waseca County's 36 COVID-19 deaths place it right in the middle in terms of fatality rates in the region.
Area counties also combined for 306 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The high total kept the region on track for a large spike in cases this week, a sign of the omicron wave's possible peak.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 102
- Nicollet County — 82
- Brown County — 36
- Waseca County — 27
- Le Sueur County — 23
- Faribault County — 12
- Martin County — 10
- Watonwan County — 8
- Sibley County — 6
