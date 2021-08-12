MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its third straight day with more than 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Eight area counties combined for 57 Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update.
The last time the region had three straight updates with 50-plus cases was in late April.
Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,723.
Of the 57 new cases in the south-central region, Le Sueur and Brown counties accounted for 14 each. Waseca County had nine, while Blue Earth County had seven.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Brown County — 14
- Waseca County — 9
- Blue Earth County — 7
- Sibley County — 6
- Nicollet County — 4
- Martin County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
