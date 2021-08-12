Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its third straight day with more than 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Eight area counties combined for 57 Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's situation update.

The last time the region had three straight updates with 50-plus cases was in late April.

Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,723. 

Of the 57 new cases in the south-central region, Le Sueur and Brown counties accounted for 14 each. Waseca County had nine, while Blue Earth County had seven. 

The full list of new cases by county includes:

  • Le Sueur County — 14
  • Brown County — 14
  • Waseca County — 9
  • Blue Earth County — 7
  • Sibley County — 6
  • Nicollet County — 4
  • Martin County — 2
  • Watonwan County — 1

This story will be updated. 

