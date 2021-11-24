The Free Press
MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 89 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There were 53 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 9,282. The Minnesotans who died ranged in age between a 35- to 39-year-old in Benton County to a Scott County resident between 95-99.
South-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll remains at 358.
The nine area counties have had 37 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in November alone, the fourth-highest monthly toll since the pandemic began.
This fall is resembling what happened last year, with COVID-19 case surges leading to high death counts. Compared to this month’s 37 deaths through 24 days, November 2020 finished with 40 total deaths.
Data continues to show death rates from COVID-19 among unvaccinated residents are far higher than death rates among vaccinated Minnesotans. The same is true for case and hospitalization rates.
The 89 newly confirmed cases in area counties Wednesday were an increase compared to a week ago. Wednesday, Nov. 17, had 73 newly confirmed cases.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 19. The full list of new cases confirmed by county Wednesday includes:
• Blue Earth County — 19
• Brown County — 18
• Nicollet County — 16
• Faribault County — 10
• Waseca County — 9
• Le Sueur County — 7
• Watonwan County — 4
• Sibley County — 3
•Martin County — 3
