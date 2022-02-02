MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including a 40- to 44-year-old from Blue Earth County.
The three other area deaths from the illness occurred in Nicollet, Brown and Faribault counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. All three were between 75-79 years old.
They were among 59 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 11,516.
The vaccination statuses of individual deaths aren't publicly available. Vaccinated individuals, however, have been shown to have far lower COVID-19 death rates than unvaccinated people.
Breakthrough COVID-19 data from May to December 2021 showed fully vaccinated Minnesotans between 18-49 had 0.0 death rates from COVID-19. Unvaccinated residents within the same age range died at a rate of 0.7 per 100,000 during the same timeframe.
The gulf in death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals grows even larger for older age groups. The rate of COVID-19 deaths among 50- to 64-year-olds was about 10 times higher among unvaccinated Minnesotans than for fully vaccinated Minnesotans.
For Minnesotans age 65 and older, the COVID-19 death rate was more than 11 times higher among unvaccinated Minnesotans compared to vaccinated Minnesotans.
Blue Earth County's death was its 87th from COVID-19 during the pandemic. It has the highest death count in the nine-county region, but its much larger population gives it the lowest death rate.
Nicollet County has had 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It has the fourth-lowest death rate among area counties.
The 71 COVID-19 deaths in Brown County and 46 in Faribault County give them the two highest death rates in the region. Faribault County has the highest rate at 33 deaths per 10,000 residents, while Brown County comes in at second with 28 per 10,000 residents.
The south-central region has had five COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far in February.
Area counties also combined for 112 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. It was a large decline from other recent daily totals, as the health department gets past a backlog of cases statewide that dated to late 2021.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 32
• Nicollet County — 17
• Brown County — 16
• Martin County — 11
• Le Sueur County — 9
• Waseca County — 8
• Watonwan County — 8
• Faribault County — 8
• Sibley County — 3
