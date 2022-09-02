Avoiding taking an 8 a.m. class is common among the college crowd, but culinary students at South Central College don’t mind an early wake-up call if it means prepping and serving breakfast at the newly reopened Cafe as part of their curriculum.
SCC’s Cafe reopened this week after undergoing renovations and is now fully run by the culinary program.
The Cafe has been a longstanding part of SCC’s campus since it opened in 1968. After years of loving use, the Cafe needed a facelift, chef instructor Lizbeth Kliewer said.
Aside from the addition of a shiny new salad bar, one big addition that can’t be seen with the naked eye is who’s running the show.
The culinary program had always been a part of the Cafe prior to the reopening, but now, it’s in total control.
Led by Kliewer and fellow chef instructor Michael Broughton, the Cafe has been integrated into the culinary program, offering students real-world experience.
“Whatever they’re working on will be featured at the Cafe,” Kliewer said. “Like today, they’re working on cutting vegetables. Those vegetables will end up in the salad bar.”
The opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned in a classroom setting to their peers at SCC and the general public through the Cafe allows students to practice their craft for the masses.
“Instead of us giving them just one item to practice, they’ll be making it all day long in the Cafe,” Kliewer said. “So whereas they might do, you know, soup for one or two, now they’ll be doing it for 50.”
The day-to-day food preparations and operations of the Cafe is also overseen by a graduate of the program.
This year Ryley Fisher, the college’s culinary arts lab assistant, takes on that role. Next year, Kliewer and Broughton will decide which of their graduate students will be a good fit to help out.
In return, the graduate student receives management experience for a year and is able to add it to their resume.
Last year’s assistant was what Kliewer called their “guinea pig” because she was the first. After gaining experience at the Cafe, she’s now a pastry cook at a country club in Minneapolis.
The integration of the Cafe into the culinary program has been a hit with the students.
“It’s awesome,” second-year student Anabelle Wellnitz said. “I think everyone’s really, really excited about having breakfast because last year, we only had lunch. Now, finally, we’ll be able to serve breakfast and have people in right away.”
Wellnitz also shared that first-year students will be tasked with making an entree for the Cafe while second-year students will be making a buffet-style meal.
The Cafe also will continue serving chicken fingers, fries, pizza and other fan favorites.
Both the SCC community and the general public are invited to enjoy all the new Cafe has to offer 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Breakfast items will be available from 7:30-10:30 a.m. with lunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
