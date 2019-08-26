ST. JAMES — A 19-year-old South Dakota woman was injured in a car-semi crash Monday morning east of St. James.
Sadie Elizabeth Woods, of Winner, was driving an eastbound 1995 Chevy Malibu on Highway 60 just before 6 a.m. when the car and a 2006 Peterbilt collided, the State Patrol said.
Woods was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato.
The driver of the semi, David Brian Pemrick, 58, of Faribault, was not injured.
Pemrick had been attempting a left turn with the eastbound semi, the patrol said.
