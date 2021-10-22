NEW MnDOT logo

NORTH MANKATO — Southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in North Mankato will remain closed to traffic over the weekend, a Minnesota Department of Transportation official said Friday morning.

The ramps will reopen after a bridge inspection is completed.

MnDOT closed the ramps — along with the ramps  to Lookout Drive and Center Street for northbound traffic — after a truck crashed into a bridge Thursday morning, causing significant damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

MnDOT advises motorists to monitor 511mn.org for updates.

