NORTH MANKATO — Southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in North Mankato will remain closed to traffic over the weekend, a Minnesota Department of Transportation official said Friday morning.
The ramps will reopen after a bridge inspection is completed.
MnDOT closed the ramps — along with the ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street for northbound traffic — after a truck crashed into a bridge Thursday morning, causing significant damage.
No one was injured in the crash.
MnDOT advises motorists to monitor 511mn.org for updates.
