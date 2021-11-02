NORTH MANKATO — Southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive will reopen to traffic Thursday afternoon.
Minnesota Department of Transportation closed those ramps, as well as northbound ramps in the area of North Star Bridge, for damage inspections after a semi struck the bridge Oct. 21.
The northbound ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street reopened in the late afternoon on Oct. 21.
Concrete barrier will be placed on the bridge to shift traffic away from the beam that was damaged during the crash. MnDOT is advising motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving in this area.
Width restrictions will be in place for the southbound Lookout Drive exit ramp when it reopens. Bridge inspections determined a 10-foot width restriction will be necessary until MnDOT can make permanent repairs to the bridge next summer.
In the meantime, inspections and safety evaluations of the bridge will continue.
