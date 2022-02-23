NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence's first full-time director has been named.
Megan Roberts will oversee the operations of the North Mankato-based center starting March 3.
She will be tasked with furthering the organization’s mission of aligning students with the resources of academic institutions and industry to develop and sustain the workforce needs of agriculture in southern Minnesota, according to a news release.
Prior to Roberts’ appointment, Brad Schloesser directed the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence while simultaneously serving as dean of agriculture for South Central College.
An Extension educator at the University of Minnesota's regional office in Mankato, Roberts formerly was an agribusiness instructor at South Central College. She holds a bachelor of science in applied plant science from the University of Minnesota, a master of science in policy from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and a doctorate of education in agricultural education through a joint program of Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University.
Established in 2013 as a Minnesota State System Center of Excellence, the center is on the North Mankato campus of South Central College. Its member colleges and universities also include Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College, Dakota County Technical College, Southwest Minnesota State University and Minnesota State University in Mankato.
