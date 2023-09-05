The Free Press
OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently approved 23 grants totaling $206,000 to support small towns of 10,000 or less within its 20-county region. Another $24,000 in funds was awarded to three Small Town Grants applicants whose projects aligned more directly with different grant funding in the foundation’s portfolio.
Area recipients of 2023 Small Town Grant awards are:
• Legacy Fund of Le Sueur Rotary, $10,000 for 10 kiosks providing information about the economic and historical development of Le Sueur.
• St. James Public Schools Community Education, $10,000 to support the community-driven initiative Climate Smart St. James. The initiative is developing a coalition that will work together in making “climate-smart” decisions as well as sustainable environmental efforts.
• Henderson Feathers, $6,000 to create a strategic plan and initial setup for the National Ruby-throated Hummingbird Center.
• City of St. James was awarded $4,000 for a public program that provides information about marketing, business planning, business succession and workforce retainment. Lunch and Learn sessions are open to business owners and other members of the community.
The grants give the region’s smallest towns the financial support they need to do things that can make a huge difference for the people living there, Tim Penny, president and CEO of the foundation, stated in a press release.
The donor-supported foundation invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south-central and southeastern Minnesota. Its Small Town Grant program was launched in 2017 to support smaller communities that can benefit from additional financial resources to help them grow and address challenges. The program is supported, in part, by a donation in memory of Paul O. Johnson.
