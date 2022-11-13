MANKATO — An effort to develop a global brand that guarantees high quality soy products and other specialty grains are completely traceable and follow quality control protocols is growing.
The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance, based in Mankato, has been building the U.S. Identity Preserved brand and recently met in Vietnam with buyers and food producers to introduce its new international mark that designates premium crops with verifiable origins.
“It shows that processors who export these high quality soybeans and other grains — that are mostly for food use — have a verification of Identity Preserved,” said SSGA manager of strategic programs Shane Frederick.
“The verification system starts with the farmer who grows the grains, who has to follow segregation procedures and guarantee the product they are growing keeps specific qualities that different processors are looking for.
“The idea is once the customer gets them they can dump them right into their machinery to make tofu or soy milk or whatever they’re making,” Frederick said.
Wayne Knewtson, of Knewtson Soy Products, located south of Mankato, was one of the first processors to sign up for a Identity Preserved license and brand.
“The changes in the industry the last five to 15 years is that customers, primarily in southeast Asia, are more aware of food safety and quality. This is a good program. It will be national and not just for soybeans but for other food products. I think it will be beneficial for shippers like us and for our customers.”
He said that in Vietnam, for example, soy products used to be sold primarily in street markets, but as the living standard there has risen more people are buying from grocery stores.
“So supermarkets don’t want any issues coming back at them. This Identity Preserved makes everything traceable. The beans we buy and ship, we can trace them back to where and who grew them and what seed was used, so there’s total transparency through the whole process,” Knewtson said.
He said Taiwan had some food safety issues about 15 years ago and since then has developed some of the strictest food safety rules in the world.
“Our customers are driving this. So now we have that logo on our bag of soybeans and the customer gets a certificate that we’re part of this program and that makes them happy,” Knewtson said.
“Traceability and sustainability are the two big things now.”
Frederick said they so far have 12 companies signed up who are using the brand and SSGA felt ready to go to Vietnam to introduce the brand internationally.
“To tell the countries in the region that it’s worth paying more for because of consistency in manufacturing and having the variety-specific qualities they are looking for.”
Frederick said there have been similar programs around for quite a while but there hasn’t been an overarching verification process and brand. “It’s been tried before but fell through, so we’re trying to establish this.”
The project was reviewed and approved by the USDA, which provided a grant to SSGA to develop and expand the Identity Preserve brand process.
Knewtson said he liked the licensing process because SSGA doesn’t come in and tell processors they all have to do things the same way.
“Each grower and processor has their own protocols and they know what they’re doing. What SSGA does is come in and reviews our process and if they are satisfied, we get the license.”
