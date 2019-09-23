MANKATO — Ted Danson, the former star of "Cheers," will be helping Minnesota farmers promote soybean innovations.
An episode of “Advancements with Ted Danson” spotlights the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council's recent innovations. The series will air through December on RFD-TV before being cut into segments for History, Discovery, CNN and CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
Last year the Mankato-based council partnered with the Discovery Channel's “Diesel Brothers.”
"As a farmer, I'm thankful for the opportunity to highlight our diversity and potential of how our Minnesota soybean crop can be used," Wheaton farmer Jamie Beyer, featured in the episode, said in a statement. "Folks outside the ag community sometimes take for granted just how important the U.S. crops are in providing food, fuel and fiber."
The show will highlight the council’s three main objectives: opening and developing new markets, increasing the uses for soybeans and funding research to improve farmers' bottom lines.
The show also will inform viewers about how research is funded by check-off dollars. The soybean checkoff is federally mandated. Each time a Minnesota farmer sells soybeans, a half of 1 percent of the market price is checked off. Half of the checkoff is utilized by Minnesota, while the other is used on the national level.
