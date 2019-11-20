MANKATO — A space heater too close to combustibles is the cause of a duplex fire at 505 N. Second St. Monday morning.
A passerby reported the fire in the then-unoccupied residence. Firefighters “did a remarkable job” containing the fire to the half of the duplex in which it originated, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Jeff Bengtson said.
Damage to the other side of the duplex was limited to the attic. A neighboring residence also had some exterior siding damage. Total damage was estimated at $115,000.
Bengtson issued an advisory about safe space heater use Wednesday.
The heaters should only be used for temporary or supplemental heating, he said, and not as a primary heating source.
Anything that can burn should be kept at least 3 feet away from a heater.
And they should not be left running when no one is home.
“Don't leave them unattended, just like your cooking,” Bengtson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.