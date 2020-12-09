MANKATO — Even spare change can add up to make a big difference for food banks, which is why a local credit union is collecting coins this week.
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Mankato is participating in Coins for a Cause, a new donation drive supporting the Second Harvest Heartland food bank. Second Harvest supports food shelves across the state including ECHO in Mankato.
The credit union on Madison Avenue started collecting coins Monday and brought in more than $500 through Tuesday. It’ll continue to collect coins for Second Harvest through Friday, with prizes given to donors who drop off spare change on that day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Branch manager Liz Harrison encouraged people to swing by the credit union’s entryway to make a contactless donation in a marked bin. The coins will then be donated to the food bank, which will use its resources to provide more food assistance to Minnesotans.
“We know there’s a need more than ever,” Harrison said. "The big thing is knowing that those dollars can really be stretched.”
Affinity Plus has 17 branches across the state participating in partnership with both the food bank and FOX 9. Harrison said the statewide collection total through Tuesday was $5,700, and Affinity Plus will make a matching donation up to $25,000.
All those coins can have a big impact, said Heather Olson, Second Harvest’s corporate development officer. For every dollar donated, the nonprofit can provide enough food for three meals.
“We are very thankful that the community has really stepped up to help us, especially with the onset of the pandemic and also with the rise in need,” she said.
Many of Second Harvest’s food shelf partners are seeing a 60% increase in people served this year, she added. It speaks to how much the need has grown this year amid the pandemic but also shows food shelves are connecting with the people who need them.
“We’re thankful that people are willing to ask for help because that’s not always easy,” Olson said.
Donations to food banks and shelves can be stretched in part because they buy food in larger quantities than the average shopper. Second Harvest Heartland, for example, sources and distributes large amounts of food to about 1,000 different partner agencies, ECHO included.
While people have the contactless donation option at Affinity Plus’ 1600 Madison Ave., Suite 101A location, there’s another way to donate. Olson and Harrison suggested people visit affinityplus.org/coins if they'd rather give online.
Anyone donating between Monday and Friday will be eligible to win a Minnesota resort getaway or gift cards. The first 50 donors Friday, meanwhile, will receive gift bags.
