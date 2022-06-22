ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College's interfaith program coordinator will provide an introduction to Judaism 10:30 a.m. today at the pavilion in Gorman Park at St. Peter.
Marian Broida's presentation is part of St. Peter Public Library's activities offered in conjunction with its display of the traveling exhibit "Americans and the Holocaust."
The movie "Saul and Ruby's Holocaust Survivor's Band" will be shown 1 p.m. today.
There is no admission fee for Broida's presentation, the movie or other activities offered in conjunction with "Americans and the Holocaust." The interactive exhibit from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be displayed in St. Peter through June 30.
