MANKATO — Three speakers are slated 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Minnesota State University for a discussion of the Iranian feminist revolution of 2022, known by the movement’s motto “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
The Minnesota Humanities Center is sponsoring the presentation by professors Yalda Hamidi, MSU, and Ibtesam Al Atiyat, St. Olaf College, and human rights lawyer Tahmina Sobat, who is a doctorate student at the University of Minnesota.
Prior to a panel discussion on the uprising that was sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, the scholars will highlight how the women’s revolution in Iran aligns with their research.
MSU's Ostrander Auditorium in the student union is the in-person site for the hybrid event. There is no admission fee, but registration is required. To register, go to: mnhum.org/event/transnational-feminism-solidarity-and-care.
Co-sponsors include MSU's Women’s Center, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies. This event is part of Minnesota Humanities Center’s Many Fronts initiative.
