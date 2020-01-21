Yvette Dossogne visits the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium every year on Memorial Day to honor the American soldiers who died saving her country in World War II.
“I go and put flowers on some of the graves,” she says in broken English.
Some 7,500 American soldiers died and were buried there as a result of the allied offensive into Germany that also included the Battle of the Bulge.
Dossogne was about 3 years old when American soldier Homer Braddock had his picture taken with her near her home in Sprimont, Belgium, a few days before the start of the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 16, 1944.
I spoke with her last week through circumstances that would be surprising if they weren’t remarkable.
On Dec. 29, I wrote about my uncle Jack Spear, who was killed in the Battle of the Bulge 75 years ago. Gary Higgins, of Florida and Michigan, came across the article from his cousin who lives in Crossville, Tennessee, home to a sister newspaper to The Free Press that published the column.
Higgins is the outgoing president and CEO of the Battle of the Bulge Association, a national group that keeps stories of the Battle of the Bulge alive and hosts events that honor the veterans. He had just come back from the 75th anniversary of the event in Belgium when he came across my column.
When he called, we got to talking about his own connection to the Battle of the Bulge. He and his wife have two relatives who fought in the battle, one being Braddock, the soldier pictured with Dossogne, and Carol Higgins’ uncle.
The picture had been in the family archives for years, and the Higginses decided in 2004 to try to track down this girl in the photograph when they went to Belgium for the 60th anniversary.
Through additional remarkable circumstances, Yvette eventually emailed Higgins as the girl in the picture, and they have struck up a friendship with the Higginses that has led to Dossogne visiting the U.S. almost yearly and wintering with Gary and his wife in Florida.
Dossogne doesn’t remember a lot about the war, but she says she remembers soldiers staying at her house, where her father was a sculptor and her mother a homemaker. She remembers after the war getting a green and white dress from a soldier.
The Higginses think it may have been from Homer, as they came across a thank-you letter in their family archives.
One thing has become abundantly clear. Europeans, especially Belgians, are forever grateful for American troops in World War II. They have large commemorations every year in cities and at cemeteries where thousands share their gratitude, Wiggins says.
At the 75th anniversary, the event was attended by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Defense Mike Esper.
My earlier column also prompted many responses from Free Press readers, including at least a couple who had stories to share of their own relatives and their experiences in the Battle of the Bulge.
Nationally recognized poet Richard Meyer appreciated my uncle’s poetry, but he too had a story to share about how his mother, a lifelong Mankato resident, attended to soldiers injured in the Battle of the Bulge.
“My mother, Gert Klugherz Meyer (1917–2007), was a first sergeant in the WACs (Women’s Army Corps) during WWII and served overseas in England and France. She was stationed in Reims, France, and in charge of about 150 WACs when the Battle of the Bulge broke out.
“Gert and her company were the women soldiers closest to the front lines when that major battle occurred, and she was awarded the Bronze Star for her meritorious service during that time.
“Gert told me many stories about her years in the army during WWII and her experiences during the Battle of the Bulge, including German air raids on the city and the many wounded American soldiers she saw.”
Diann Marten sent along part of her father’s memoir. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and survived.
Her father, Robert Fangmeier, private 1st class, grew up and raised his family in Pipestone. Diann reads part of his memoir as a Thanksgiving message for her family each year:
“I wouldn’t take a million dollars for what I went through in the war and wouldn’t take a million to go through it again. To this day no matter how bad things get I always think back and know they can never get as bad as they were. And when I go to bed at night and it’s cold and storming out I’m always thankful I have a nice warm bed to sleep in; because if you’ve got a nice warm bed to sleep in and plenty to eat that’s all that really counts.”
Dossogne has enjoyed visiting America and she has taken several tours including out West. The influence of America is tattooed on her shoulder with the inscription: “My American Dream.”
When asked how she feels about American soldiers saving her country, she says: “For me, it was liberty.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
