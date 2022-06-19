Editor's note: This column is a reprint from the August 2019 edition of Mankato Magazine. It is republished here as a reminder that we may not realize the gifts we gained from our fathers at a young age but come to recognize them later.
My father’s hands were round and meaty and shaped by a long life of gripping tools.
He taught us the need for a firm handshake and how to use boxing gloves. His right index finger was permanently pinched, likely due to some machinery that was faster than he.
The industrial revolution and the post-World War II building boom required men and women to do physical labor and many like my father came to physical fitness by their trade. As the symbol industries took over during the 1990s, we got fatter and flabbier.
It was important I learned how to use my father’s tools when I was growing up. This was the 1970s, when it still seemed likely kids would follow their fathers into their trade or profession.
My father was a sheet metal worker. He was skilled in crafting and bending sheet metal to create everything from tool boxes to heating ducts for airplane hangars.
I could pound a nail at an early age, use a power drill by the time I was 10 and construct chugs and forts by 12. A chug is like a Soap Box Derby car, but lower end with wheels from old wagons or carts. Think Pinto or Gremlin as opposed to Buick.
My father had a variety of tin snips. Most were made of forged steel with delightful, finely honed teeth that cut through 18-gauge rolled steel like butter. The blades of a tin snips have serrated edges to stop the metal from slipping out while cutting.
Michael Warren Spear bought Sears Craftsman tin snips that had the words “cuts straight” on them. He put the initials M.S. on his tin snips by pounding little dots in the tool itself with a center punch.
When I graduated high school, my father set me up with an interview at a local metal fabrication shop. I told the man I wasn’t sure why I was there as I was going to college. He looked at me and nodded and told me a little bit about the job. They had a union shop. The pay was good.
I went to college that fall not to make things but to write about people who make things. A lot of water under the bridge.
August marks the 30th anniversary of my father’s death. He was 68. I was 28.
He died of mesothelioma, an aggressive form of lung cancer related to his long working life in the building trades. It develops from asbestos fibers that get lodged in the lung and can take decades to manifest themselves.
When you’re 28, you take the passing of a family member for what it is: A thing you can’t control, and something maybe you shouldn’t waste mental energy agonizing over for long periods of time.
There will be time to revisit, you tell yourself, when you’re less busy. Well, it’s getting close to that time.
I’ve been without my parents almost the entire time I’ve been a parent myself. As our kids grew up, they had one grandparent from a very early age.
I’ve never been one to contemplate the past or commemorate anniversaries as such. But as you get older, your own mortality gets you thinking about those who have gone before and the value of time.
People say giving your time to some effort or volunteering is a gift because we don’t know how much we have left. Time is a finite commodity. The less of it we have, the more valuable it is. We’re reminded of time’s passage with each new wrinkle or ache.
My hands are boney and hard, shaped by a long run across the landscape of a typewriter keyboard. Keys that in the early parts of my education required striking with force, and were followed by a clack and a bang of metal hitting a hard rubber roller. A right cross advanced the line.
The sound of my work has now become quieter, with more ergonomically friendly keyboards. What used to take muscle now takes vision, and both are ailing.
There’s not a lot of need for a center punch in my current profession, or a hammer or a drill. Though they might come in handy as verbs.
Tools my father used were built to last a very long time. I can tell when I hold them.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press and Mankato Magazine. Contact him at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.