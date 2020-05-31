When the Milbraths began to worry their son wasn’t getting enough weight-bearing exercise at home, his physical therapist was there to assist from afar.
The Mankato family soon had a device that helped Guy Milbrath, an eighth grader at Prairie Winds Middle School, to stand. Physical therapist Gina Henkelman worked with Mankato Area Public Schools officials to allow the family to borrow the piece of school equipment while Guy’s school building is closed due to the pandemic.
Henkelman did not stop there.
“She then made herself available to send us videos and video chat to make sure we were comfortable with the equipment and using it properly,” said mom Kelli Milbrath.
Kelli said it’s just one example of district educators going above and beyond to help her son, who has multiple special needs, during distance learning.
“The staff has been amazing throughout this entire process, truly,” she said.
Remote learning has posed new challenges for all educators, students and families. That’s especially true for families with special needs children and for the educators who work with them.
The governor’s order requiring schools to use distance learning models through at least the end of the school year does not include any exceptions for special education students — even for those with severe disabilities who need physical therapy and other hands-on support.
That has meant many parents have really had to step up, with remote support from educators, and take a 24-7 leading role in their children’s academic, physical and social-emotional development.
“I had to become a full-time educator,” said Christina DeRocker, a Mankato mom of three children who are on the autism spectrum, ages 14, 12 and 3.
School administrators and teachers say they understand the strain distance learning has put on special needs families and they have done their best to be supportive and flexible.
“We understand that this is not easy on families,” said Scott Hare, director of support services for Mankato Area Public Schools. “We try to work with the families as best we can because we know the challenges that they’re going through, too.”
Overwhelming start
DeRocker and Heather Lorentz, a mom of two special needs boys, said the start to distance learning in March was overwhelming.
The first day DeRocker said she spent 10 hours working on school work with her boys, the older two who attend Prairie Winds Middle School and the youngest who receives early childhood special education services.
DeRocker and Lorentz, who has two sons at Prairie Winds, said there were too many assignments coming from different teachers using different mediums.
“I feel like we are burdened with a lot of busy work — not learning,” Lorentz said.
“They had more homework than some of my college classes,” said DeRocker, who is balancing helping her children with her own studies at Rasmussen College.
DeRocker said the workload got more manageable after she expressed concern to her children’s educators.
North Mankato mom Terri Boettcher said she; her daughter, who is a sixth grader at Prairie Winds; and son, who is a fourth grader at Futures school, also have struggled at times to keep up with assignments that didn’t always seem productive.
As the regional parent support navigator for the Family Voices Minnesota nonprofit, Boettcher said she has heard the same concern from other parents. She adds that all of the parents she has counseled shared the sentiment that special education educators have been doing the best they can given the circumstances and have been responsive to concerns. She encourages parents to not hesitate to reach out to their child’s teachers and support staff when they are struggling.
Educators also tested
Prairie Winds teacher Melanie Pederson, who leads the team that works with students who have autism spectrum disorders, said educators have had to adjust and customize their academic expectations for each student.
Some students struggled more than others than with the sudden change in their daily routines and the availability of parents to assist varies, Pederson said. Teachers have been trying to be accommodating.
“If we can only get one subject done today, that’s OK,” Pederson said. “Education is important but mental health is most important right now.”
Minnesota Valley Education District Principal Tamara Engel said her district also took that approach. The district serves high-need students from seven member districts.
“We’re really focused on connections and students’ social-emotional stability,” Engel said.
Distance learning has been a whirlwind with a steep learning curve for all parties involved, educators say.
“For me the greatest challenge in distance learning was the initial organization and preparation,” said David Hendley, a special education teacher at Eagle Lake Elementary School. “Fortunately, we were given time to plan, and the parents I work with have been incredibly supportive and patient throughout the process.”
Educators had fewer than two weeks to prepare for distance learning after schools were ordered to close. Engel and Hare said they are proud of how their teams stepped up to the challenge. For Engel’s team, the work included traveling across multiple counties delivering computers and other learning materials to families.
Educators say the most trying part of distance learning is not being able to see their students in person each day.
“The best part of being a teacher is getting to be with the students — to talk and joke with them, to see their growth, and to help them navigate the challenges they are facing,” Hendley said. “We have been able to continue to do these things, but it isn’t the same in the limited time we have each day. We miss the kids.”
Going virtual
Special education students have personalized learning plans that set academic and development goals customized to their abilities. Those plans remain in place through distance learning, Hare said, though some adjustments had to be made.
Like their general education peers, special education teachers are using combinations of paper and pencil and online assignments to teach their students. They’re using videoconferencing, emails, calls and texts to stay connected with students and their caregivers.
“It’s unique for every family,” Pederson said.
The format has worked well for some students who were sometimes challenged by overstimulation and distraction at school, educators say. But for other students, it has been isolating.
Lorentz said her older son especially is struggling at home.
“Our son is motivated to be at school and learn by those that have taken the time to get to know him, share interests, learn about him, etc.,” she said. “There is no way to motivate him to learn from a Chromebook and from parents that have a hard enough time parenting him through daily life outside of school.”
Students also are continuing to receive physical, occupational and speech therapy services through videoconferencing. For students with severe disabilities, parents often have to perform the therapy under the guidance of the professional.
Kelli Milbrath said she’s happy with the level of services her son is continuing to receive.
“Services are different via video chat, certainly,” she said. “But there is not a service that we have not been able to receive during this distance learning.”
Still starting early
Special education services are available well before children reach kindergarten. And even those services, available to any infant through preschooler who has a developmental delay or a medical condition that can lead to a delay, have continued through the pandemic.
Early childhood special education and intervention educator Nicole Moeller typically visits children ages infant to 3 in their homes or at day care. She works year-round with families and care providers to help them help their children reach speech, motor skills and other developmental milestones.
The pandemic has forced the interactions to move to digital formats, but they still are happening.
“We’re making the most of it. We’re still making progress,” Moeller said.
With many families, Moeller now holds live videoconferencing sessions and sends skills practice tutorials videos and emails. Other families prefer calls or texts or all emails.
“We determine what’s going to work best for them because we don’t want to be another stressor for families,” she said.
While Moeller said she and her colleagues have been able to support their families relatively well from afar, she is eager to see them again in person as soon as it is safe.
“Our job is so much relationship-based,” she said. “That face-to-face is so important.”
Colleen Depuydt’s 5-year-old son, George, started speech therapy through Mankato Area Public Schools just a few months before the pandemic struck. The mom said the transition online has been productive thanks to speech language pathologist Beki Elledge.
“She’s been so accommodating and flexible coordinating video sessions with George, whether he’s at home, at a grandparent’s home or at day care,” Depuydt said.
Elledge also has been sending helpful video lessons that have been a hit not only with George. “His brothers love to watch along with him,” Depuydt said.
Maintaining connections
Educators are reaching out in many ways to show they are still available and still care, parents say.
Gummy candies were George’s reward for a job well done when he was able to work with Elledge in person. She since has mailed him a package with gummy treats and a note of encouragement.
Lorentz said her older son’s favorite day was when an assistant principal reached out for a video visit that wasn’t just about school work. They swap fishing stories and her son even gave a video tour of their chicken coop.
“That was the one day that my son liked distance learning because it reminded him that this person was still there, still cared about him, yet was holding him accountable and told him how proud he was,” Lorentz said.
DeRocker said she appreciates Pederson hosting weekly videochats with her class. Sometimes they play games such as Dungeons and Dragons. Other times they simply chat about what’s happening in their lives. Pederson said she’s slyly teaching social skills while giving students an opportunity to stay connected with their classmates.
At the Milbrath house, a cookbook is another example of teachers reaching out in support. Cooking was Guy’s favorite activity in his life skills class. So teacher Kristin Edwards made a cookbook filled with some of Guy’s favorite items as well as some new recipes to try.
“(Teachers) are going above and beyond, and they aren’t getting paid for it or required to do it,” Kelli Milbrath said. “They are doing it because they genuinely care about the kids they work with and their families.”
