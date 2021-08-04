A special election Tuesday will fill a vacancy on the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board.
Three candidates are running: Jon Bakken, Matthew Klicker and David Schuster. The top vote-getter will fill the seat vacated by Pam Baker through the end of 2022.
Polls will be open from 5-8 p.m. at the Waterville, Elysian and Morristown city halls. Absentee ballots are available at the Le Sueur County Courthouse in Le Center.
