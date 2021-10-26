ST. PETER — A special election to fill the Nicollet County commissioner District 3 seat will be Feb. 8, or on April 12 in the case of three or more candidates filing.
The seat is open after the death last month of Denny Kemp, who was first elected to the County Board in 2016.
Candidate filings will begin 8 a.m. Nov. 16 and close at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Filings will be accepted at Nicollet County Public Services, 501 South Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file in person during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate's absence from the state.
If three or more candidates file for the seat, a special primary election will be held Feb. 8 and the general election April 12.
The term expires Jan. 6, 2025.
District 3 consists of Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in the city of North Mankato. Only voters in that district will be eligible to vote in the special election.
Kemp, who was 63, was known for long being the organizer of the annual North Mankato Fun Days.
In 1980 Kemp became a North Mankato police officer and then transitioned to become public access coordinator for what was then known as CCTV.
He was an instructor in the area of emergency medical services training at South Central College since 1982.
Kemp served on the North Mankato Civic and Commerce Committee and was the driving force in organizing the annual Fun Days celebration.
Anyone with questions about filing for the commissioner seat can call the Public Services office at 507-934-7806.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.