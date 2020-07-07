MANKATO — Area lawmakers are set to go into special session next Monday. Yet it's still unclear just what they'll be working on.
Despite some reported progress on a variety of major issues, from a public infrastructure bill to stronger accountability proposals for Minnesota's law enforcement, lawmakers say it's still unclear what House and Senate leaders will put on the docket.
"It's 50/50 if (the special session)'s going to last a day or a week," Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said. "It's hard to know how long it's going to last."
Brand and other area lawmakers say House and Senate leaders have kept ongoing negotiations mostly private. Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he's more optimistic about an infrastructure bill than he was a few weeks ago, but the House and Senate caucuses likely won't lay out priorities until later this week.
Walz must call a special session by July 12, when Minnesota's peacetime emergency order is set to expire, to keep the order going. Walz is expected to call for a special session to start Monday to do just that.
Once in session, lawmakers agree the Senate will likely vote to end Walz's emergency powers, which the House will likely ignore, which will end up continuing the peacetime emergency order for another 30 days.
Republican lawmakers say Walz should work with the Legislature to establish some COVID-19 laws or ordinances rather than continue with a peacetime emergency order. Democrats say the governor is well within his powers to respond to the ongoing pandemic.
Past that legislative action, lawmakers say, it's anyone's guess what happens.
Legislators feel there could be a $1.35 billion agreement on an infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for public works projects. Lawmakers agreed on the overall infrastructure funding number last month but couldn't agree on which projects to fund before the Senate adjourned.
Several local projects are up for debate, from a $16.7 million request for riverbank stabilization and water quality improvements along the Minnesota River near the city of Mankato to an $18.3 million renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Minnesota State University is requesting $6.7 million for the first phase of a planned Armstrong Hall reconstruction, while the city of North Mankato is asking for $10.5 million to help build an indoor recreation center at Caswell Park.
Vernon Center is asking for about $8 million in water infrastructure improvements, while the city of Waldorf is requesting another $858,000 for an ongoing water and sewer system replacement project within the city, as well as a new wastewater treatment center.
Aside from a bonding bill, lawmakers could work out a supplemental tax bill that could close a tax loophole for farmers who were hit with unexpected tax increases if they exchanged older equipment for new machines this year.
There could also be more outreach and help for businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though lawmakers say there are several ideas on how that could work.
And such aid would likely include funding to help rebuild Minneapolis and St. Paul businesses that were broken into or destroyed during riots over George Floyd's killing. Walz formally asked the Trump Administration last week for federal aid to help those businesses.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he'd like to see the governor administer more federal money toward grants to nonprofits and small businesses serving Greater Minnesota in case lawmakers can't work out agreements.
"That's something the governor could do without us, but he has failed to act on that," he said.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said he'd like to see lawmakers address the ongoing coronavirus-related driver's test backlogs at the state Department of Vehicle Services.
"I think there are things we could do to help them out by changing some statutes," Torkelson said.
That could include online testing for the written portion of the exam, but Torkelson said lawmakers still need to work out the details on those proposals.
It's unlikely House and Senate leaders will come to an agreement on a series of housing bills this session due to disagreements over potential housing industry deregulation and how much the state should spend on housing infrastructure bonds. Lawmakers say there could be movement to include $40 million in housing bonds with a larger bonding bill, however.
A $100 million rental assistance proposal tied into the housing package negotiations will likely be funded through the governor's emergency powers after negotiations stalled on the package. Lawmakers say Walz is preparing to release that assistance, paid for using federal COVID-19 aid, through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.