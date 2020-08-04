MANKATO — Charter Communications has opened a new store that provides customers in the Mankato area with a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, television, mobile and voice services.
The Spectrum Store, 1901 Madison Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and has health-safety plans in place that are in accordance with health guidelines and state orders.
Devices and accessories sold at the store are compatible with Spectrum Mobile.
Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, a broadband communications company and cable operator.
