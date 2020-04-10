MADELIA — A motorcyclist stopped on Highway 60 allegedly had methamphetamine and a loaded stolen handgun.
Keith Lee Byam, 36, of Windom, was stopped by a state trooper for driving 92 mph in Watonwan County Tuesday.
Byam appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and told the trooper he had a gun, according to a court complaint.
Byam reportedly began to grab for his gun under his coat, but the trooper stopped him. He continued to try to get the gun while the trooper told him to stop and restrained him, the complaint said.
After the trooper got the gun, he discovered the 9 mm was loaded and it had been reported stolen.
Three baggies containing a collective 247 grams of methamphetamine also allegedly were found in Byam's possession.
He was charged in Watonwan County District Court with felony drug crimes, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony receiving stolen property and felony and gross misdemeanor gun crimes.
