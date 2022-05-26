NORTH MANKATO — She spells out her philosophy in simple terms.
“Everybody’s good at something,” humble spelling bee champ Brielle Brown says.
“I’ve heard that a lot, my friends and teachers say, ‘Oh you’re so smart, I never could have done this,’” she said. “But they’ve done things I never would have been able to do.”
Thirteen-year-old Brown, of North Mankato, is participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 29-June 2 as a seventh grader from Maple River Middle School in Mapleton.
She first won her classroom spelling bee among fellow seventh graders. Then she won her school spelling bee with fifth through eighth graders. And finally she won the regional spelling bee held at Mankato West High School for fifth through eighth graders.
“She won that — it was so exciting,” said her mom, Mandy Brown. “I will never forget it was ‘constituent’ was her winning word at the regional spelling bee.”
Brielle leaves Sunday for Washington, D.C., where the Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place, and returns June 4. Her entire school held a pep fest for her earlier this week to celebrate how far she’s already come and to cheer her on for the national competition.
“I’m really excited to, of course, compete,” she said, “but I’m also excited to go on a plane and I’m excited to see the Smithsonian Museum, the American History Museum and the Natural History Museum.”
She’ll travel to D.C. with her mom, dad TJ, and sisters Chloe, 10, and Keirsten, 9. Mandy said they decided to turn it into their family vacation for the year. Never having been on a plane, Brielle said she’s both apprehensive and excited for the trip.
“I want to do well but I also know that it’s a big competition, and there probably won’t be any easy words,” she said. “But I’m hopeful. I am hoping that with the luck of the draw, maybe I’ll get a word that I have studied before.”
As for what makes her such a gifted speller, two notable themes emerge. One, she doesn’t have a cellphone and two, she’s a voracious reader. “The Hunger Games” is her favorite book and “anime” is her favorite word “because that was one of my words in the regional spelling bee and my mom didn’t think I was going to get it, but I did.”
Sometimes she studies with an app on her mom’s phone, but her preferred method of practicing for the National Spelling Bee is having her mom say a word and she spells it back verbally or writes it on paper.
“I like that better than staring at a phone,” Brielle said.
Scripps sent a list of about 4,000 words that they call “words of the champions,” her mom said. The first three rounds of the National Spelling Bee will feature words from that list.
About 1 in 40,000 spellers make it to Bee Week in D.C. Your odds of finding a pearl in an oyster are about three times better, Scripps reports.
Brielle’s favorite school subject is science and she also enjoys being in band, volleyball, softball, speech and drama. She’s an avid boater and in the National Spelling Bee media guide, her “fun fact” is that her favorite place to water ski and slalom is on Birch Lake in northern Minnesota.
She loves dogs, being outside, writing, doodling and making funny cartoons. There are 234 spellers in the National Spelling Bee, and she is identified as speller No. 90. According to Scripps, 11 million spellers participated harkening back to their school spelling bees to be narrowed to the 234 finalists who will compete in D.C.
Brielle’s mom is a high school English teacher and her dad teaches at South Central College.
Her mom said Brielle’s gift for spelling is innate, but Brielle said she has read and studied a lot.
As far as being a spelling bee champ, Brielle said, “It makes me feel really kind of special. It makes me feel like I’m smart, and it’s nice to feel that.
“My dream would be winning,” she said, “but I don’t want to have huge, high hopes. I really just want to spell well and make my supporters proud.”
