WASECA — SPIRE Credit Union opened a new location Monday in Waseca, replacing its former office there.
The new 6,800-square-foot building at 105 15th Ave. adds several new services including three drive-thru lanes, a 24-hour drive-up ATM, and private offices for account openings and financial planning.
The Waseca location also includes a 1,760 square-foot contact/phone center. The space will add six new representatives to SPIRE's Minnesota-based contact center.
In April 2021, Diversified Credit Union members voted to merge with SPIRE. The credit union had served the Waseca area since 1988 and SPIRE was operating from its original location on Johnson Avenue.
The new Waseca building was designed by HTG Architects and built by Greiner Construction.
