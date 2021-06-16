MANKATO — When the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota was still in its early stages, its director at the time sought out Glenn Wasicuna for his thoughts on how the Dakota people could be represented in it.
Wasicuna said he recalled being asked if there was an animal they should use to symbolize the Dakota people. He saw it as a teaching moment, and his response might not surprise those who know him from his work as a Dakota language instructor.
“If you want to include the Dakota people here, use the language,” he shared Wednesday.
His guidance led to "ded yahipi kiŋ waṡte” being displayed at the museum’s entrance as a welcome to visitors.
Wasicuna recounted the memory Wednesday during his latest visit to the museum — this time for the unveiling of a new exhibit further highlighting Dakota language and art.
Placed right inside the museum’s entrance, the exhibit features textile art by local Dakota artist Gwen Westerman. Each of her textiles represents one of the four seasons, with the words for each in both Dakota and English displayed underneath.
The Dakota words — “bdoketu” for summer, as an example — light up as visitors trace each character with a stick. When pushed, buttons play audio of Wasicuna pronouncing the Dakota words.
The exhibit is a way to teach children about Dakota language and culture, Wasicuna told a gathering of people there for the unveiling.
“It’s all in the spirit of understanding,” he said. “That’s what we want to put forth into the public, because if you understand and know, it’s going to create good relations.”
Wasicuna and Westerman, a couple from Good Thunder, consulted with the museum on the interactive kiosk, which directly faces another visual and audio display of Dakota children inside the entrance. Funding for the project came from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Minnesota Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Andy Vig of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community described the project as a perfect fit for the Native American tribe's cultural and educational grants. He noted how Wasicuna taught him the Dakota language for a time, and now more people will learn from him through the exhibit.
"Glenn can’t be everywhere, but now he provides this here,” he said.
The exhibit’s placement up front at the entrance is meaningful, Westerman said. It’ll be the first thing people see when they walk in and the last thing they see when they walk out.
“Their commitment to making sure that the Dakota language and culture is a part of the learning experience has been unwavering,” she said.
Planning for the exhibit dates back more than four years. Vice President of Museum Operations Deb Johnson noted it involved Wasicuna and her visiting with members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community for feedback.
She acknowledged Bud Lawrence, a founder of the annual Mahkato Wacipi, as well as Lawrence’s daughter, Barb Kaus, among those who helped make the project happen. Lawrence died in 2017, while Kaus attended the unveiling.
While thanking everyone who consulted on, supported or constructed the exhibit, Johnson described it as a step toward expanding visitor knowledge about Dakota culture. But continued conversations will be needed about how to build on it, she added.
“It’s not ‘OK, we’ve accomplished something,’” she said. “We’ve taken another step.”
The possibilities seem endless on what comes next, Westerman said, thanks to the longstanding relations developed between museum leaders and Dakota consultants from the museum's inception.
“As they expand the outdoor areas or as the exhibits themselves change, they’re always looking for opportunities to incorporate Dakota culture and language,” she said. “It’s ingrained and woven into the vision of this place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.