MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education Advisory Council announced its Spirit Of Youth Award honorees.
The award recognizes people and organizations that have made significant contributions towards building assets in youth.
The 10th annual Spirit Of Youth Award ceremonies begin 6 p.m. May 24 at Lincoln Community Center Auditorium, 110 Fulton St.
Honorees are:
• Outstanding Youth — Emmy A. Schulz, Mankato East High School senior; Madison Harbarth, Mankato East High School sophomore; Olivia Koeneman, Mankato West High School senior; Sumaya Musse, Mankato West High School senior.
• Outstanding Youth Group — Heather Fitzsimmons, Central High School teacher, and Central High students.
•Outstanding Youth Serving Organization — Drama Kids and director Ray Smart, of Mankato.
• Outstanding Youth Worker — Amanda Coffield, Yaeger Bus Co. driver; Kim Strand, MAPS speech language pathologist.
•Outstanding Educator — Toni Hames, Mankato East High School mentor coach, Advancement Via Individual Determination program, or AVID, teacher and coordinator.
• Outstanding Youth Advocates — Elizabeth Rich-Freeberg and Ashlynn Montgomery, Prairie Winds Middle School, positive behavior interventions and supports program, or PBIS; Marcy Koch, Rosa Parks Elementary School counselor.
