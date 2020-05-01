MANKATO — Spirit of Youth Awards honorees have been announced by Mankato Area Public Schools' Community Education and Recreation Department.
The annual recognition initiative honors outstanding youth, youth organizations, community volunteers, educators, businesses and coaches/advisers for their work in youth asset building. Nomination narratives are required for award consideration.
The winners are:
• Outstanding Mentor — Washington Elementary School Principal Shane Baier for his work in mentoring students, staff and parents.
• Outstanding Community Organizer — Pierre Ellis, success coach at Prairie Winds Middle School and director of Minnesota Nice Girls and Boys Basketball Club, for his work as an organizer of opportunities for youth.
• Outstanding Youth Group — Central High School art students Hezekyah Flowers, Shane Johnson, Max Stolzman and Clay Thonesavanh for their collaborative project at Lincoln Community Center. The students created a piece of art that supports student identification badges.
• Outstanding Youth — Mankato East High School senior Ben Groebner for his work as an intern in an elementary school classroom; home-schooled eighth grader Grace MacPherson for her volunteerism with the American Heritage Girl Program; and Mankato West High School junior Liz Paul for her work as a classroom volunteer at Roosevelt Elementary School.
Groebner and Paul also are employees with ACES School Age Care.
• Outstanding Youth Group — Students William Hanson, Alexander Leasman and Owen Phelps participate in Middle School After School at Prairie Winds Middle School and Dakota Meadows Middle School. Their leadership has brought new and popular clubs to the program.
• Outstanding Youth Organization — Minnesota State University's Mavathon for its yearlong fundraiser by students for patients of Gillette Children’s Hospital.
• Outstanding Nonprofit — Mankato YWCA for its Girls on the Run program for participants in grades third through fifth. More than 80 volunteer coaches taught life skills through interactive lessons and running games to more than 250 participants in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.