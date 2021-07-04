ST. PETER — A Minnesota Security Hospital patient who allegedly spit his blood on staff twice this winter was charged with four felony counts of assault Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
On Feb. 28, Thomas Bert Wilson, 31, allegedly spit on another patient then resisted staff who restrained him, including kicking and trying to bite them.
He then bit his lip and spit blood on a staff member several times, according to a court complaint. A spit hood was placed on Wilson as he continued to spit and some blood got past the hood onto a second staff member.
A similar incident happened on March 25, according to another court complaint. Wilson allegedly resisted after another fight with a patient and spit blood on two staff members.
