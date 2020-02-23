For supporters of youth sports, building character in Mankato-area youth is a major justification for using millions of tax dollars to build new facilities ranging from ballfields to ice rinks.
Sports teach kids how to work together, how to learn from mistakes, how to lead and to follow, how to set and achieve goals, how to respect teammates and opponents, and how to deal maturely with losses.
But as elected officials in Mankato and North Mankato listen to the appeals, they’re also expressing concern that spending choices on sports facilities might undermine the cooperation and teamwork the two cities have strived to build in the past decade.
“I think our citizens are of the mind that they want us to be working together,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said at a recent Intergovernmental Committee meeting with counterparts from Mankato. “And that’s the way it’s been the last 10 years. I don’t want things blowing up.”
Neither do first-term Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and veteran Council member Mark Frost, who also serve on the Intergovernmental Committee, along with North Mankato Council member Jim Whitlock.
Both sides, though, raised questions about the other side’s current commitment to collaboration.
Is North Mankato thinking about pulling out of the All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Authority that owns and operates the local indoor ice rink? Is Mankato considering adding features to Tourtellotte Pool that will draw families away from North Mankato’s water park at Spring Lake Park? Did North Mankato undercut the local Community Education and Recreation Program when it took over the administration of — and the revenue from — the local adult softball league? Is Mankato looking to compete with Caswell Park for softball tournaments by building a similar facility at Thomas Park?
Frost brought up North Mankato’s takeover of the softball league, along with correspondence between North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein and Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges that indicated North Mankato is considering withdrawing from the local mass-transit system after this year.
The perception by some, Frost said, is “North Mankato’s pulling out of everything.”
The worry is that the nearly 40-year-old All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Authority might fall to pieces if North Mankato decides to withdraw.
“It’s just a concern, looking forward, this might be the next thing,” Frost said.
Spanning the gulf
The Intergovernmental Committee came into existence in January of 2011 in the midst of intensifying conflict between Mankato and North Mankato.
Bob Freyberg — working with Dehen and Mankato’s then-newly-elected Mayor Eric Anderson — was the founding father of the committee. The idea was to promote detente through informal discussions between two elected officials from each side of the Minnesota River — no administrators or other staff allowed.
The owner of a Mankato-based automotive services shop but a resident of North Mankato, Freyberg may have been uniquely positioned to see the two cities as having an inseparable fate. He had also served for five years on the Mankato City Council starting in 1999 and was elected in 2010 to the North Mankato City Council after he had moved to the north bank of the Minnesota River.
The local population and the regional economy have never let the water be a barrier, and Freyberg said he saw no good reason that it should be a hindrance to a unified approach by city governments.
“We did not allow the river to divide us, we built concrete bridges,” he said. “People have divided it.”
Freyberg said the committee worked well, at least until members started inviting staff to join the meetings. He can quickly cite a list of nearly 20 disagreements tackled by the committee. Some of the biggest involved accusations that subsidies were being used to unfairly lure businesses to cross the river and distrust about the fees being imposed by Mankato on North Mankato for sewage treatment and transit service.
Intergovernmental Committee members also addressed topics like noise pollution from concerts at Mankato’s Riverfront Park amphitheater and whether the cities should share the cost of annual fireworks displays and hold them at a location where both sides could enjoy the show.
“I always viewed conflict as an opportunity to review and resolve,” Freyberg said. “How can anything be more efficient than sharing of responsibilities, sharing of resources, sharing of debt, sharing of imagination, sharing of vision, sharing of time management. How can opportunity be threatening?”
Sports competition
The sales tax extensions passed by voters in both cities in 2016 offer tens of millions of dollars of opportunities. Officials in both cities have expressed support for avoiding duplication and stretching the dollars as far as possible to address the numerous desires for new indoor sports facilities.
But, Dehen said at the most recent Intergovernmental Committee, some in his city see Mankato’s actions as failing to follow that approach. North Mankatoans hear that Mankato will be investing in Tourtellotte Pool and the softball fields at Thomas Park — potentially drawing business away from North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park and Caswell Park — instead of committing that money to other needed projects such as indoor ice or indoor swimming.
“That’s undermining what we’re doing, and it’s taking money we should be using for ice,” Dehen said.
Massad and Frost insisted that the money being spent on the Tourtellotte pool and at Thomas Park is aimed at repairing and updating aged facilities — not at competing with what North Mankato already has.
The improvements to Thomas Park are a needed upgrade to fields that will be used largely for girls youth softball, according to Massad.
“The public is telling us, we need to fix Thomas Park and we need to have more fields,” she told Dehen.
“Everybody wants everything,” Dehen responded. “And that’s why we need to collaborate.”
Constructing new sports and recreation facilities is only the first issue. While the cities’ goal is to have users finance most or all of the operating costs, user fees often can’t cover the eventual expense of major repairs and replacements.
The All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Authority has been successful in recent years in setting aside funds for new ice-making equipment, replacement Zamboni machines and other expenses.
When a second sheet of ice was added to All Seasons Arena two decades ago, Nicollet County withdrew from the partnership — leaving Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Eagle Lake, Skyline and Mankato Area Public Schools as the current partners. Ownership and financial obligations are divided based on population.
Now, with the Mankato Area Hockey Association asking Mankato to finance a new sheet of indoor ice — most likely as an expansion of All Seasons Arena — the viability of the long-standing ownership structure is a critical question as Mankato council members contemplate an investment that could top $10 million.
Dehen said there’s no intent at this point of North Mankato following Nicollet County’s lead and dropping out of the partnership — calling the joint-powers approach “a good model and a good partnership.”
But, he wondered, couldn’t a similar approach — or an expanded sports authority — be used to share the cost of running the Caswell Park sports complex, which could grow to include a large field house under a $10.5 million request North Mankato has submitted to the Minnesota Legislature.
The North Mankato mayor noted that softball teams playing in Caswell Park tournaments generally stay at Mankato hotels, particularly since North Mankato’s only motel “has become untenable for the most part.”
“At some point, it would be kind if some of those tax dollars came back to North Mankato,” Dehen said.
Massad suggested that there’s probably little that Mankato can do to offset decisions made by the private sector — namely that hotel developers have decided to build in Mankato where there are more restaurants, bars, stores and other amenities.
“That’s the nature of it. You don’t have a hotel,” she said. “We are getting the benefit, but we have the facilities.”
Navigating rough water
Freyberg said he’s worried about a deteriorating relationship, based on what he hears from people involved in local government.
“The communication between the two cities is really strained,” he said. “Everybody’s tiptoeing around. Everybody’s afraid to point a finger, and that kind of stuff. But I can tell you, it’s not good. It’s so disappointing.”
Dismayed at the dysfunction at higher levels of government, Freyberg wants to see a good example set in city halls.
“If we can’t do it at the grassroots level, how the hell can we expect it to be done at the state and federal level?”
In an interview last week, Frost was more hopeful — partly because he remembers the way the cities were interacting early in his council tenure. Specifically, he recalled “very contentious” discussions with North Mankato Mayor Gary Zelmer and City Administrator Wendell Sande.
While the Intergovernmental Committee meeting laid bare numerous disagreements, Frost also noted the lack of animosity.
“That was probably one of the better meetings we’ve had in terms of exposing their thoughts and our thoughts — mainly their thoughts,” he said. “... We can get this stuff out in the open and start talking about it.”
With such a long list, finding harmony on every dispute might not be achievable, according to Frost.
“It’s like anything else, they have their interests and we have ours,” he said, adding that he remains optimistic about reaching consensus on most of the issues. “... It’s not always going to be easy, but that’s life in the big city.”
